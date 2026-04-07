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Iran Vows Retaliation Over Trump's Threats

Iran's UN representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, announced that Tehran will take immediate action if the US follows through on threats to attack its civilization. He labeled Trump's remarks as incitement to war crimes and called for an international response to prevent escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:27 IST
Iran Vows Retaliation Over Trump's Threats
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  • Country:
  • Iran

An Iranian envoy has warned of immediate and proportionate retaliation should the US President Donald Trump act on threats against Iran's civilization.

Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's UN representative, criticized Trump's rhetoric, labeling it as incitement to potential war crimes and genocide.

During a Security Council session, Iravani urged the international community to condemn Trump's rhetoric and caution that Iran would not hesitate to defend itself.

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