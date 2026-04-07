Hero to Villain: Ben Roberts-Smith Charged with War Crimes
Australia's most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, was charged with five counts of war crimes for the killing of unarmed civilians in Afghanistan. Despite being previously celebrated and awarded military honors, Roberts-Smith now faces severe allegations supported by past investigations. Amnesty International views this arrest as crucial for global justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:39 IST
Australia is rocked by the arrest of its most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, on charges of war crimes.
The allegations include the killing of unarmed civilians in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012, with the Australian Federal Police pushing serious charges.
This case marks a significant moment in the pursuit of global justice and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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