Trump's Pivot: Iran Ceasefire and Strait Reopening

In a surprising turn of events, US President Donald Trump halted his threats of severe military action against Iran, leading to a two-week ceasefire agreement late Tuesday.

The ceasefire includes reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a critical conduit for global oil trade. However, the exact timeline remains undisclosed, and tensions are still evident.

Iran and the US have signaled a willingness to negotiate, but discrepancies in Iran's 10-point plan have caused regional skepticism about the sustainability of the peace process.