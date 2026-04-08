Trump's Pivot: Iran Ceasefire and Strait Reopening
US President Donald Trump paused his aggressive stance towards Iran, agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. This unexpected move delays planned US strikes and opens negotiation prospects. Uncertainty looms as discrepancies emerge in Iran's negotiation terms, causing concerns across the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:59 IST
- Country:
- Iran
In a surprising turn of events, US President Donald Trump halted his threats of severe military action against Iran, leading to a two-week ceasefire agreement late Tuesday.
The ceasefire includes reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a critical conduit for global oil trade. However, the exact timeline remains undisclosed, and tensions are still evident.
Iran and the US have signaled a willingness to negotiate, but discrepancies in Iran's 10-point plan have caused regional skepticism about the sustainability of the peace process.