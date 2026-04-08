Farewell to a Political Stalwart: Mohsina Kidwai
Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai passed away at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. She was a notable figure in Indian politics, serving under the Rajiv Gandhi government and as a member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
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Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94. According to her family, she succumbed to age-related ailments at Metro Hospital in Noida early in the morning.
Kidwai had a distinguished political career, having served under the Rajiv Gandhi government in various crucial ministerial roles. Her political journey saw her as a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
In addition to her ministerial roles, Kidwai was a prominent figure within the Congress party, contributing as a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party's Central Election Committee. Her cremation is scheduled for 5 PM at Nizamuddin's graveyard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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