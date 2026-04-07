BJP Demands Apology from Congress over Kharge's Controversial Remarks

The BJP has urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to issue a public apology for his controversial remarks that have sparked a nationwide row. In a press conference, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly criticized Kharge's statements which likened the BJP and RSS to 'poisonous snakes' and described people in Gujarat as 'illiterate'.

Prasad demanded that key Congress figures, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, clarify their stance on Kharge's comments. Emphasizing Gujarat's significant contribution to the nation's leadership, Prasad condemned Kharge's comments as divisive and unbecoming of his position.

The BJP's backlash comes amid Kharge's alleged suggestions involving violent implications against RSS and BJP, citing religious texts at a rally in Assam. Prasad insisted these remarks surpass acceptable political discourse, indicating a threat to the Congress's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)