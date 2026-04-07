Left Menu

BJP Demands Apology from Congress over Kharge's Controversial Remarks

The BJP has called for an apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following his comments comparing Gujarat's people as 'illiterate' and likening the BJP and RSS to 'poisonous snakes'. These remarks have been deemed as unacceptable by the BJP, with Ravi Shankar Prasad leading the condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:28 IST
BJP Demands Apology from Congress over Kharge's Controversial Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to issue a public apology for his controversial remarks that have sparked a nationwide row. In a press conference, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly criticized Kharge's statements which likened the BJP and RSS to 'poisonous snakes' and described people in Gujarat as 'illiterate'.

Prasad demanded that key Congress figures, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, clarify their stance on Kharge's comments. Emphasizing Gujarat's significant contribution to the nation's leadership, Prasad condemned Kharge's comments as divisive and unbecoming of his position.

The BJP's backlash comes amid Kharge's alleged suggestions involving violent implications against RSS and BJP, citing religious texts at a rally in Assam. Prasad insisted these remarks surpass acceptable political discourse, indicating a threat to the Congress's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demand Surges for Amrit Bharat Trains: A Lifeline for Low-Income Travelers

Demand Surges for Amrit Bharat Trains: A Lifeline for Low-Income Travelers

 India
2
Accountant Arrested in Jharkhand Police Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Accountant Arrested in Jharkhand Police Fund Misappropriation Scandal

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket

Madhya Pradesh Police Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination Racket

 India
4
Rain Delays IPL Showdown Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

Rain Delays IPL Showdown Between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026