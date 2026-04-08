Gujarati Community Rallies Against Kharge's Controversial Remarks

The Gujarati community held a protest at the Congress office in response to controversial comments made by Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress leader's remarks during a rally in Kerala sparked outrage as he allegedly termed Gujaratis and others as 'illiterates', in contrast to the 'educated' populace in Kerala.

Slogans such as 'Apmaan ki rajneeti band karo' (stop the politics of insult) were chanted by demonstrators, including BJP leaders and Gujarati associations, demanding an apology from the Congress. Dhaval Patel, a BJP MLA, claimed these comments continue a pattern of insults toward the Gujarati community.

Highlighting contributions by notable Gujarati leaders, participants stressed Gujarat's importance in India's history. Protests have erupted nationwide, signaling the community's demand for an apology from Congress, which had yet to respond at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)