Kejriwal Criticizes Election Commission's Alleged BJP Bias
Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Election Commission, alleging it operates under BJP's influence. This follows a contentious interaction between Trinamool Congress and the EC. Kejriwal expressed concern about the commission's language, suggesting it damages the institution's credibility.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has criticized the Election Commission for purportedly working under the influence of the BJP. This assertion comes after the commission's tweet regarding the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, promising elections free from fear, violence, and manipulation.
Kejriwal accused the EC of being openly biased, stating it was receiving direct instructions from the BJP, an accusation he described as unfortunate for such an important institution. He also called out the commission for using language that tarnishes its own reputation.
The remarks follow a tense meeting between the Trinamool Congress and the Election Commission, which ended with claims from the TMC that the commission's chief had dismissed them rudely, while the EC alleged the delegation was disruptive.
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