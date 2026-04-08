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Ceasefire Hope: Abdullah Champions Peaceful Dialogue Over War

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, emphasizing dialogue over war as a solution. He urged peace, noting the global impact of conflict and advocating for India's diplomatic involvement to resolve tensions. Abdullah dismissed crediting any nation, attributing peace efforts to divine guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:38 IST
Ceasefire Hope: Abdullah Champions Peaceful Dialogue Over War
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, praised the recent ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. He emphasized that dialogue remains the only viable solution, stating that the consequences of war have always been devastating and ineffective in solving disputes.

During discussions with reporters, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister highlighted the importance of peace for workers from J&K employed in Arab countries, expressing concerns about their livelihoods amid ongoing conflicts. Abdullah, who held a ministerial position under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, called for India's active role in mitigating tensions.

Abdullah refrained from crediting any country with the ceasefire, attributing the breakthrough to divine intervention. He reiterated the need for international cooperation, urging that harmonious relations, not hostility, lead to prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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