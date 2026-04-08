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Political Tensions Escalate: SP Demands Action Over Controversial Posters

Samajwadi Party leaders in Amethi demand action against posters targeting party chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling it a conspiracy. Led by Ram Udit Yadav, they threatened protests if no action ensues. Meanwhile, SP MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq labels it a 'well-planned conspiracy' and urges strict legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:51 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: SP Demands Action Over Controversial Posters
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Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers took to the streets in Amethi on Wednesday, submitting a memorandum to police authorities in protest against posters and hoardings that targeted party chief Akhilesh Yadav. They warned of a major agitation if officials fail to take prompt action.

In Sambhal, SP MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq described the incident as a 'well-planned conspiracy' designed to defame the party. The SP leaders in Amethi, led by district president Ram Udit Yadav, demanded the identification of those responsible for putting up the contentious posters. They insist these acts are part of a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish the party's image.

Yadav further alleged involvement from individuals associated with the BJP, suggesting they were acting in desperation over upcoming assembly elections in 2027. The incident, which intersects with political tensions in the region, is set against a backdrop of accusations and counterclaims regarding youth misguidance and the legacy of SP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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