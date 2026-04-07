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Political Tussle: Posters Targeting Akhilesh Yadav Stir Controversy

Controversial posters targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have appeared in Amethi, inciting a political dispute ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The posters, installed by a group called 'Youth Against Mafia,' link Yadav's rule to crime-ridden Lyari in Karachi. The Samajwadi Party condemned the move, citing political vendetta by the ruling BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:43 IST
Political Tussle: Posters Targeting Akhilesh Yadav Stir Controversy
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Controversial posters targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in Amethi, inciting a political tussle months before the 2027 Assembly elections.

The posters, spotted at the Amethi railway station and other key intersections, reference the crime-infested Lyari locality in Karachi, linking it to Yadav's tenure.

Samajwadi Party condemned the posters, attributing them to political vendetta by the ruling BJP, while police investigate the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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