Political Tussle: Posters Targeting Akhilesh Yadav Stir Controversy

Controversial posters targeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in Amethi, inciting a political tussle months before the 2027 Assembly elections.

The posters, spotted at the Amethi railway station and other key intersections, reference the crime-infested Lyari locality in Karachi, linking it to Yadav's tenure.

Samajwadi Party condemned the posters, attributing them to political vendetta by the ruling BJP, while police investigate the matter further.

(With inputs from agencies.)