Liquor-Linked Triple Tragedy: The Conspiracy Unveiled

A shocking incident unfolded after three men died from consuming liquor from the same bottle in Meerut, prompting police to suspect foul play. The victims, identified as Baburam, Jitendra, and Ankit, purchased alcohol from a licensed outlet but soon experienced severe abdominal pain and vomiting.

Upon investigation, law enforcement officials, including the Additional Director General of Police, discovered that the deaths were not due to toxic or expired alcohol but rather orchestrated. A subsequent probe revealed a murder conspiracy fueled by personal grievances.

The investigation led to the arrest of Pawan Ahlawat, who allegedly poisoned the liquor, with assistance from Ashok Verma. Alka, the sister of the deceased Ankit, was also involved due to distress over her brother's alcoholism and aggression. Further inquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)