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Puducherry Polls: A Tense Battleground for Political Heavyweights

Puducherry's 9.5 lakh voters will determine the fate of 294 candidates as they head to the polls on April 9. Key players include NDA and INDIA bloc, with new parties like TVK vying for influence. Security measures include drone surveillance, leading to cash and liquor seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:33 IST
Puducherry Polls: A Tense Battleground for Political Heavyweights
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Puducherry is set for a crucial electoral contest as 9.5 lakh voters prepare to cast their ballots on April 9. The election, involving 294 candidates across 30 Assembly seats, features several major political alliances and new parties, notably marking a competitive political landscape.

Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar announced comprehensive arrangements for smooth voting, with special provisions for senior citizens and differently-abled voters, including the availability of wheelchairs and volunteer assistance. Notably, drone technology is being employed to monitor polling processes, leading to significant seizures of cash and liquor.

The election sees the NDA coalition defending its governance, challenged by the INDIA bloc. Additionally, actor Vijay's new party, TVK, contends as a formidable third force, making this election a significant event in Puducherry's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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