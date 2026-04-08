Goa Byelection Nullified: A Shocking High Court Verdict

The High Court made waves on Wednesday as it declared the Election Commission of India's notification for the Ponda assembly byelection 'null and void'. This decision, which effectively cancels the April 9 election, was described as 'shocking' by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant expressed his surprise at the verdict but confirmed that the BJP respects the court's order and is currently awaiting further communication from the Election Commission of India. 'We are yet to get the notification from the ECI,' he added.

The byelection, which was necessitated by the death of former Goa minister Ravi Naik, faced legal challenges due to concerns about the short remaining term of the assembly. Despite the cancellation, Sawant assured voters that promises made during the campaign would be fulfilled.