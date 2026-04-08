Left Menu

Goa Byelection Nullified: A Shocking High Court Verdict

The High Court's decision to declare the Ponda assembly byelection notification null and void has surprised Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The move cancels the April 9 election, although the BJP, accepting the verdict, remains optimistic about fulfilling campaign promises to the electorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:57 IST
Goa Byelection Nullified: A Shocking High Court Verdict
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court made waves on Wednesday as it declared the Election Commission of India's notification for the Ponda assembly byelection 'null and void'. This decision, which effectively cancels the April 9 election, was described as 'shocking' by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant expressed his surprise at the verdict but confirmed that the BJP respects the court's order and is currently awaiting further communication from the Election Commission of India. 'We are yet to get the notification from the ECI,' he added.

The byelection, which was necessitated by the death of former Goa minister Ravi Naik, faced legal challenges due to concerns about the short remaining term of the assembly. Despite the cancellation, Sawant assured voters that promises made during the campaign would be fulfilled.

TRENDING

1
Census Clarification: Athawale Advocates for Neo-Buddhists in Maharashtra

Census Clarification: Athawale Advocates for Neo-Buddhists in Maharashtra

 India
2

RBI Removes Investment Fluctuation Reserve to Boost Bank Capitals

 India
3
Karnataka CM Criticizes Election Commission's 'Bias' Over State Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka CM Criticizes Election Commission's 'Bias' Over State Guarantee Sc...

 India
4
Cong leader Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case filed against him by Assam govt.

Cong leader Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

AI boosts learning but risks ‘false mastery’ in systems thinking

Growing reliance on chatbots sparks debate over trust and accountability

From opportunity to obstacle: AI adoption struggles in Latin American SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026