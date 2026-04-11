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Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights

The Election Commission has streamlined electoral rolls across nine states and three Union territories, removing over 60 lakh deceased voters through a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). This exercise resulted in a 10.2% reduction in the voter base. Further updates will cover additional states post current assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:19 IST
Election Commission's Massive Voter Roll Overhaul: Impact and Insights
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The Election Commission has undertaken a comprehensive clean-up of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union territories, showing a reduction of 10.2% in the voter base. The SIR exercise removed over 60 lakh deceased voters, ensuring updated and accurate voting lists.

The detailed revision saw Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal lead in the number of deleted deceased entries. This update concludes the second phase of the special intensive revision, covering 12 regions with nearly 51 crore electors.

Next steps will include further revisions in 17 states and five Union territories following the current assembly elections. Political challenges have arisen, leading to legal scrutiny in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, highlighting the importance and controversy of this electoral update.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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