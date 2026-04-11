Assam Shatters Voting Records with Historic Turnout

The state of Assam has achieved a historic milestone with a record voter turnout of 85.96% in the recently concluded assembly elections, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. This surpasses the previous high of 84.72% in 2016, marking an all-time high for the northeastern state.

Significantly, women led the voter demographics, recording an impressive 86.54% turnout, thereby surpassing their male counterparts. Additionally, data illustrates that significant voter engagement occurred in minority-dominated areas, where turnout consistently exceeded 90%.

The recent election saw 722 candidates contesting in 126 constituencies, as major political players, including the BJP and Congress, vie for control. The final results will be unveiled after the counting of votes on May 4. The political landscape of Assam hangs in the balance as the state awaits the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)