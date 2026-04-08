From Badge to Ballot: M L Ninama's Leap into Politics?
M L Ninama, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer, has taken voluntary retirement ahead of his retirement date, fueling speculation of his entry into politics. Although he hasn't confirmed his candidacy, his career move comes just before crucial local body elections. His decision mirrors previous transitions from police to politics in Gujarat.
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M L Ninama, an IPS officer from Gujarat, has opted for early retirement, three months before his official superannuation date, igniting discussions about his possible foray into politics. This decision aligns with the upcoming local body elections, intensifying the buzz around his political ambitions.
Although Ninama, a 59-year-old from the Scheduled Tribe community in Arvalli district, has not confirmed a political run, his voluntary resignation has raised eyebrows. 'Yes, I have taken VRS and my resignation has already been accepted by the government. I have not decided yet about fighting elections,' Ninama told PTI.
Such career transitions aren't new in Gujarat. Past instances include former IPS officer P C Baranda's shift into politics, who eventually became the Minister of State for Tribal Development. Baranda's path from law enforcement to legislative halls may offer a glimpse into Ninama's potential trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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