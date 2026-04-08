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India Steps Back: Withdraws Bid to Host COP33

India has retracted its proposal to host the United Nations' COP33 in 2028. Initially suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP28, the decision was communicated without specific reasons. Amid critiques of COPs' effectiveness, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant deemed the withdrawal a prudent choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:59 IST
India Steps Back: Withdraws Bid to Host COP33
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India has decided to withdraw its offer to host the United Nations annual climate Conference of the Parties (COP33) in 2028, according to insider information released on Wednesday.

This decision follows an initial proposal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during COP28 in Dubai in 2023. The move comes ahead of the customary venue selection process, which typically takes place two years in advance.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant publicly described India's exit as a 'sensible move,' citing the developed world's failure to honor commitments since COP21 in Paris and the growing influence of fossil fuel lobbyists on COPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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