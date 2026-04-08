Nepalese President's Historic Parliamentary Address
Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel will address both houses of Parliament in a joint session. Scheduled for April 10, 2026, this marks the President's first address following the recent general elections. The President's Office has formally requested the necessary arrangements for the event, emphasizing its constitutional significance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:58 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel is set to deliver a significant address to the nation's joint parliamentary session. Scheduled for April 10, 2026, it represents the President's inaugural speech after the March 5 general elections.
The President's Office has coordinated with the Parliament Secretariat to ensure optimal arrangements are in place for the historic occasion.
This address underscores Article 95 of the Constitution, highlighting the President's authority to convene and address both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly in a unified session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Constitutional Morality Debate: A New Battle for Judicial Review
Constitutional Morality: A Contested New Frontier in Indian Judiciary
Bangladesh Cricket Board Turmoil: A Constitutional Crisis Unfolds
The Sabarimala Temple Debate: Balancing Faith and Constitutional Morality
At Nagercoil rally, Stalin alleges FCRA Amendment Bill tantamount to taking away rights provided by Constitution.