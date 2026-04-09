British Foreign Secretary Urges Peace in Lebanon
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasizes the need to end the conflict in Lebanon, warning that continued hostilities risk destabilizing the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. She calls for the inclusion of Lebanon in the ceasefire to ensure regional stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Yvette Cooper, the British Foreign Secretary, has called for an urgent end to the conflict in Lebanon, describing Israel's recent military actions there as 'deeply damaging.'
Cooper emphasized the importance of including Lebanon in a broader ceasefire agreement to safeguard the existing U.S.-Iran ceasefire.
Speaking to Times Radio, she stressed that failure to extend the ceasefire to Lebanon risks destabilizing the broader region.
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