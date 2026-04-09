High Voter Turnout Marks Puducherry Election Day

High voter turnout was observed in Puducherry on Thursday, reaching 72.4% by 3 PM, as reported by the Election Commission. The contest is heated, with the NDA aiming to maintain its grip on power, while the Congress-led opposition attempts a strategic takeover based on promises of enhanced local autonomy.

The voting commenced at 7 AM, steadily increasing throughout the day across Puducherry and its territories, including Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. With 9.5 lakh registered voters across 30 constituencies, the election holds critical implications for the union territory's administrative future.

Notable figures like AINRC Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and Congress leader V Narayanasamy were seen casting their votes early, underscoring the high stakes and strategic vigor surrounding this electoral tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)