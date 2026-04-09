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High Voter Turnout Marks Puducherry Election Day

A brisk polling day unfolded in Puducherry with 72.4% voter turnout by 3 PM as the NDA seeks to retain power against a determined Congress-led opposition. The election gains significance as both camps focus on the issues of local autonomy and administrative control in the union territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:12 IST
High Voter Turnout Marks Puducherry Election Day
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High voter turnout was observed in Puducherry on Thursday, reaching 72.4% by 3 PM, as reported by the Election Commission. The contest is heated, with the NDA aiming to maintain its grip on power, while the Congress-led opposition attempts a strategic takeover based on promises of enhanced local autonomy.

The voting commenced at 7 AM, steadily increasing throughout the day across Puducherry and its territories, including Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. With 9.5 lakh registered voters across 30 constituencies, the election holds critical implications for the union territory's administrative future.

Notable figures like AINRC Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and Congress leader V Narayanasamy were seen casting their votes early, underscoring the high stakes and strategic vigor surrounding this electoral tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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