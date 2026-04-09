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Battle for Kerala: A Crucial Election Showdown

The Kerala Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 62.71% by 3 pm, with the ruling LDF hoping for a third term against the UDF and BJP challenges. Ernakulam topped district-wise polling with 66%, while political leaders, including CM Vijayan, cast their votes early.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:59 IST
Battle for Kerala: A Crucial Election Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala witnessed a dynamic political contest as the state headed to the polls, recording a 62.71% voter turnout by 3 pm on Thursday. With 140 assembly constituencies at stake, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) aims to secure an unprecedented third consecutive term in office.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) seeks to break a decade-long LDF hold on power, while the BJP is working to establish a significant presence in the state's traditionally bipolar political landscape. As voting progressed, Ernakulam district led in turnout with 66%, demonstrating active civic participation.

Political heavyweights, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others from key parties, were among the early voters. Officials expressed optimism about possibly reaching a 90% turnout by the close of polling, reflective of Kerala's engaged and participative electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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