Battle for Kerala: A Crucial Election Showdown
The Kerala Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 62.71% by 3 pm, with the ruling LDF hoping for a third term against the UDF and BJP challenges. Ernakulam topped district-wise polling with 66%, while political leaders, including CM Vijayan, cast their votes early.
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Kerala witnessed a dynamic political contest as the state headed to the polls, recording a 62.71% voter turnout by 3 pm on Thursday. With 140 assembly constituencies at stake, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) aims to secure an unprecedented third consecutive term in office.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) seeks to break a decade-long LDF hold on power, while the BJP is working to establish a significant presence in the state's traditionally bipolar political landscape. As voting progressed, Ernakulam district led in turnout with 66%, demonstrating active civic participation.
Political heavyweights, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others from key parties, were among the early voters. Officials expressed optimism about possibly reaching a 90% turnout by the close of polling, reflective of Kerala's engaged and participative electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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