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Modi Promises 'Six Guarantees' for Bengal: A New Era of Trust and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced six essential guarantees for West Bengal, promising progress and trust if BJP wins the Assembly polls. He criticized the current TMC government, emphasized industrial development, and assured transparency and action against corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:14 IST
Modi Promises 'Six Guarantees' for Bengal: A New Era of Trust and Progress
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced six guarantees for West Bengal if the BJP wins the upcoming Assembly elections. During a rally in Haldia, Modi criticized the current TMC government for stunting development and assured voters that the BJP would restore trust and drive progress.

Modi highlighted the importance of industrial growth, asserting that economic investments can only flourish in an atmosphere of trust, which he pledged the BJP would establish. Critiquing the TMC's 'Nirmam Sarkar', he stressed the need for change to achieve a 'Viksit Bengal'.

The Prime Minister also guaranteed a robust response to corruption, promising to reopen all suppressed files and ensure accountability. By pledging the immediate implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, he aimed to reassure state employees of better governance under the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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