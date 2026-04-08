Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid

In a strategic move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar reached out to state Congress head Harshwardhan Sapkal, encouraging him to withdraw his party's candidate for the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll.

The election, slated for April 23, comes on the heels of her husband, former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's demise in a plane crash. As the constituency's long-standing representative, Ajit Pawar's legacy looms large over the proceedings.

Despite calls for an unopposed tribute election, Congress has fielded Akash More, prompting tension and political maneuvering that has marked the lead-up to the bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)