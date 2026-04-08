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Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid

Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP president Sunetra Pawar urged Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal to consider withdrawing his party's candidate in the Baramati bypoll, aiming for an unopposed election as a tribute to Ajit Pawar, her late husband. Despite tensions, the Congress insists on contesting unless an FIR is registered about Ajit's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:38 IST
Election Dynamics in Baramati: Sunetra Pawar's Unopposed Bid
Sunetra Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar reached out to state Congress head Harshwardhan Sapkal, encouraging him to withdraw his party's candidate for the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll.

The election, slated for April 23, comes on the heels of her husband, former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's demise in a plane crash. As the constituency's long-standing representative, Ajit Pawar's legacy looms large over the proceedings.

Despite calls for an unopposed tribute election, Congress has fielded Akash More, prompting tension and political maneuvering that has marked the lead-up to the bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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