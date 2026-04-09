Beirut Battered: Tragedy in Lebanon's Capital

On Thursday, Lebanon's health ministry announced a tragic death toll of 203 following severe Israeli airstrikes targeting central Beirut and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 people have been reported injured. These strikes represent the deadliest single-day toll in Lebanon since the resurgence of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah started more than five weeks ago.

Although Israel claimed the attacks were directed at Hezbollah sites, many buildings struck without forewarning were located in crowded commercial and residential zones, resulting in heavy civilian losses. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has denounced the attacks as 'barbaric.'