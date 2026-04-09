Goyal Attacks DMK: Calls for Change in Tamil Nadu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched a fierce critique against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, claiming the party's leadership is marred by corruption and inefficiency. He asserted that the party, under a single-family's dominance, has been detrimental to the state's progress.

Speaking at a press conference in Coimbatore, Goyal accused the DMK of exacerbating law and order issues and engaging in corrupt practices, such as cash-for-jobs scams and coercion through police intimidation. He also condemned the local administration for economic mismanagement and failing to reduce taxes, contrasting this with the National Democratic Alliance's record.

Goyal criticized the DMK for its ineffectual Memoranda of Understanding and lack of meaningful infrastructure development, despite allocations from the central government. He called upon voters to support the NDA in the coming elections, emphasizing a vision for Tamil Nadu's progress under the leadership of AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami.

(With inputs from agencies.)