PM Modi Slams TMC's 'Jungle Raj' in Fiery Bengal Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a scathing critique of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during an election rally, accusing it of establishing a 'jungle raj' in West Bengal. He argued that, under TMC's governance, the ideals of 'maa, maati, and manush' have been betrayed, with the people living in fear and infiltrators encroaching on the land.

Drawing on Rabindranath Tagore's vision of a fearless society, Modi contended that the TMC has deviated from this path, exacerbating the region's problems. He further accused the TMC's syndicate of aiding infiltrators with fraudulent documentation, pledging a resolute inquiry into these activities once the BJP assumes power.

Recalling the harrowing Bogtui incident of 2022, where eight individuals were killed in a spate of violence, Modi labeled it a 'blot on humanity' and a symbol of the current administration's failures. The upcoming assembly elections present a critical juncture for West Bengal, with voting scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29, followed by the counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)