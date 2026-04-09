Bihar Congress Protests Against Assam CM's Remarks on Kharge

The Bihar unit of the Congress staged a vehement protest against Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for his remarks against Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge. The protest, which included burning an effigy of Sarma, was held outside the party headquarters in Patna.

Citing insult not just to Kharge, but to Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram demanded a public apology from Sarma. He condemned the language used as against democratic norms.

Allegations by Congress leader Pawan Khera about undisclosed foreign properties of Sarma's wife intensified the situation. Meanwhile, Sarma asserted that Kharge's remarks were agitated due to old age, putting pressure on central agencies for a probe into these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)