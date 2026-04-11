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Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', Opposes UCC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', opposing the Uniform Civil Code and pledging to revoke it if TMC gains majority. She accused the BJP of unfair election practices and attempting to implement the Delimitation Bill without debate amid ongoing elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:12 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', Opposes UCC
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing critique against the BJP's recently unveiled 'Sankalp Patra', a manifesto for the 2026 assembly elections. Speaking at a public gathering, Banerjee declared her party's strong opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), emphasizing that the TMC will overturn the bill should they secure a majority in the future.

Banerjee accused the BJP of undermining electoral fairness, asserting that free and fair elections are not feasible under their governance. She also took aim at the BJP's alleged attempt to introduce the Delimitation Bill in Parliament without proper debate, suggesting that this was a strategic move to divide Bengal and implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Furthermore, the Chief Minister condemned the Systematic Intensive Revising (SIR) of electoral rolls, labeling it a scam designed to bolster BJP's power by deleting legitimate voter names. Banerjee expressed concerns over attempts to file false affidavits to challenge her own candidacy, questioning the extent of potential manipulation against others in similar situations.

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