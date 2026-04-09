Pakistan Guarantees Secure Stage for US-Iran Peace Talks

Pakistan has vowed to offer impregnable security to the United States delegation gearing up for upcoming peace talks with Iran. As discussions continue regarding the West Asia conflict, the Interior Minister assured US Chargé d'affaires Natalie Baker of meticulous preparations.

The talks, scheduled after a declared two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, will witness the presence of key figures such as US Vice President JD Vance and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff. A statement from Pakistan's Interior Ministry mentioned extensive discussions about the visit's security arrangements.

An initial US advance team is presently in Islamabad, inspecting the security setup. The Red Zone, where the talks will be held, is under tight surveillance with robust protocols, including VVIP protections aligned with the Blue Book standards. Entry points to Islamabad may be restricted, aiming to ensure maximum security for the diplomatic guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)