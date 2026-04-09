Greenland PM Stands Firm Against Trump's 'Piece of Ice' Remark

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen expressed national pride and concern over global stability, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks disparaging his country as a 'poorly run piece of ice.'

In an interview with Reuters, Nielsen emphasized the importance of maintaining post-World War Two global alliances, particularly NATO, which has faced recent pressure from Trump's controversial statements.

Nielsen highlighted the effort and commitment of Greenland's 57,000 residents in maintaining global citizenship and challenged Trump's portrayal by affirming the nation's respect for international law and alliance solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)