Tensions Flare Over Alleged Bogus Voting in Kerala Elections
Minor clashes and protests erupted across Kerala during the Assembly elections, primarily stemming from allegations of bogus voting. Notable incidents included scuffles between political party activists and voters being denied the right to vote due to supposed postal ballots. The elections are pivotal for determining the political landscape in Kerala.
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Tensions escalated across Kerala during the Assembly elections due to allegations of bogus voting, resulting in conflicts and protests in multiple districts. A notable incident occurred in Thrissur, where a scuffle involving Congress and BJP activists emerged after UDF candidate T N Prathapan's arrival.
Controversy deepened in Wadakkanchery when a voter named Sajeev discovered his vote had been falsely recorded as a postal ballot, leading to protests from BJP members and police intervention. Similar discrepancies were reported in other regions, further fueling discontent among party activists and voters.
These incidents underscore the critical nature of these elections in determining whether the ruling Left Democratic Front can clinch a historic third term, or if challengers like the United Democratic Front and BJP can alter Kerala's political trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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