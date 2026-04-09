Left Menu

Tensions Flare Over Alleged Bogus Voting in Kerala Elections

Minor clashes and protests erupted across Kerala during the Assembly elections, primarily stemming from allegations of bogus voting. Notable incidents included scuffles between political party activists and voters being denied the right to vote due to supposed postal ballots. The elections are pivotal for determining the political landscape in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:23 IST
Tensions Flare Over Alleged Bogus Voting in Kerala Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated across Kerala during the Assembly elections due to allegations of bogus voting, resulting in conflicts and protests in multiple districts. A notable incident occurred in Thrissur, where a scuffle involving Congress and BJP activists emerged after UDF candidate T N Prathapan's arrival.

Controversy deepened in Wadakkanchery when a voter named Sajeev discovered his vote had been falsely recorded as a postal ballot, leading to protests from BJP members and police intervention. Similar discrepancies were reported in other regions, further fueling discontent among party activists and voters.

These incidents underscore the critical nature of these elections in determining whether the ruling Left Democratic Front can clinch a historic third term, or if challengers like the United Democratic Front and BJP can alter Kerala's political trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Chief Warns Against Premature Rate Hikes Amid Energy Price Uncertainty

IMF Chief Warns Against Premature Rate Hikes Amid Energy Price Uncertainty

 United States
2
Political Blame Game: Palaniswami Defends Amit Shah Meetings Amidst DMK Criticism

Political Blame Game: Palaniswami Defends Amit Shah Meetings Amidst DMK Crit...

 India
3
Rajasthan Set for Prime Minister's Visit: A Push for Energy and Economic Growth

Rajasthan Set for Prime Minister's Visit: A Push for Energy and Economic Gro...

 India
4
Apache Attack Helicopters Elevate Indian Army's Combat Edge

Apache Attack Helicopters Elevate Indian Army's Combat Edge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026