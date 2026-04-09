India's Women Poised to Shape History: BJP's Push for Empowerment

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhawna Bohra declared that Indian women are set to make history, as their social standing has substantially improved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bohra discussed this development while speaking about the women's reservation bill, highlighting the significant progress women have made in various sectors.

Bohra underscored initiatives, including the Ujjwala scheme, toilet construction, and addressing triple talaq, which have bolstered women's dignity and security. 'Today, the daughters of India will not just learn about history but will also write it. Thanks to PM Modi, women's social status has seen steady growth. Our government has adeptly addressed critical women's empowerment issues such as toilets, the Ujjwala scheme, eliminating triple talaq, and launching Operation Sindoor. This special session is vital for all women,' she stated, criticizing the Congress party for delaying the bill.

As the BJP continues its feministic advocacy, the proposed women's reservation bill is anticipated to be a landmark achievement. Prime Minister Modi aims to further this cause by addressing a significant Mahila Sammelan, which underscores the government's dedication to increasing women's legislative and decision-making roles. The BJP's 'Mahila Samvad' initiative seeks to connect with women nationwide, raising awareness and gathering feedback for strengthening the proposed Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)