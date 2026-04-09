Tensions Escalate as Israel and Iran Clash Amid Shaky Ceasefire

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Iran's Revolutionary Guard has been accused of deploying sea mines in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to recent reports from semiofficial news agencies. This development unfolds against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire between the US, Iran, and Israel that has so far held for two weeks, despite lingering uncertainty and differing interpretations of the truce terms.

Conflicting narratives have emerged regarding the ceasefire, with Israel insisting that it does not apply to their conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon. This has led to deadly escalations, drawing condemnation from international figures, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who decried Israeli actions that resulted in civilian casualties.

Echoing global unease, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz labeled the Iran conflict a 'stress test' for NATO, emphasizing the necessity of transatlantic collaboration. Meanwhile, in response to growing violence in Lebanon, South Korea has advised its citizens to evacuate, further complicating the international landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)