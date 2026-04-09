High Stakes as Puducherry Voters Turn Out in Force for Assembly Elections

The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a robust voter turnout of 86.92% during its Assembly elections, showcasing strong civic engagement amid minor scuffles and scorching weather. Election officials reported that the turnout could increase as vote counting continues.

The contest is notably intense, with the ruling NDA fighting to retain power against the opposition Congress-led bloc. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president V Vaithilingam.

A total of 1,099 polling stations were set up, equipped with webcasting amenities. A delegation from six countries visited select polling stations to learn about the electoral process. Authorities deployed around 5,000 officials and 2,800 police personnel to ensure peaceful voting across the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)