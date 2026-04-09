Historic Voter Turnout in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Fuels Political Anticipation

In what political analysts are calling a historic day for Indian democracy, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry recorded unprecedented voter turnout during Thursday's assembly elections. Kerala saw more than 78% turnout, while Assam registered over 85%, according to the Election Commission.

In Kerala, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) continue their fierce competition. Meanwhile, Assam's elections are a face-off between the ruling BJP, aiming for a third consecutive term, and the Congress, eyeing a comeback.

Along with the elections, ongoing concerns like the West Asia conflict-induced LPG crisis hovered over campaigns. Despite minor skirmishes and arrests in Assam, the voting was largely peaceful across these regions.