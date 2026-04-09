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Historic Voter Turnout in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Fuels Political Anticipation

The assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry showcased impressive voter turnouts, with Kerala and Assam witnessing over 78% and 85% participation respectively. The outcome could determine third consecutive terms for current rulers. In Kerela, 883 candidates compete across 140 constituencies, while 722 contenders fight over 126 seats in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:05 IST
Historic Voter Turnout in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Fuels Political Anticipation
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In what political analysts are calling a historic day for Indian democracy, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry recorded unprecedented voter turnout during Thursday's assembly elections. Kerala saw more than 78% turnout, while Assam registered over 85%, according to the Election Commission.

In Kerala, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) continue their fierce competition. Meanwhile, Assam's elections are a face-off between the ruling BJP, aiming for a third consecutive term, and the Congress, eyeing a comeback.

Along with the elections, ongoing concerns like the West Asia conflict-induced LPG crisis hovered over campaigns. Despite minor skirmishes and arrests in Assam, the voting was largely peaceful across these regions.

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