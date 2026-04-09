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Historic Voter Turnout Marks Pivotal Assam Elections

A record 85.64% turnout in the Assam assembly elections signals significant engagement from the 2.50 crore electorate. The ruling BJP hailed it as 'historic,' while opposition Congress sees it as a call for change. Elevated enthusiasm and incidents of violence marked this pivotal vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:50 IST
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Pivotal Assam Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam assembly elections have recorded an unprecedented voter turnout of 85.64%, making it the highest participation in the state's electoral history. The single-phase elections, covering 126 constituencies, witnessed voters coming out in large numbers despite sporadic violence and adverse weather conditions.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress interpret the high turnout differently. The BJP regards this participation as a testament to their governance, while Congress views it as a yearning for change. The contest largely featured a direct face-off between the BJP-led coalition and the Congress-driven opposition.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the turnout as a historical moment resonating with the spirit of protecting Assam's cultural identity. Meanwhile, the Congress has called for a transparent vote count, emphasizing the electorate's desire for 'New Bor-Asom.' Incidents of violence, however, marred the exercise, raising concerns about electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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