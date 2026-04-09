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Record Voter Turnout Marks Historic 2026 Assembly Elections in India

The 2026 Assembly Elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry showcased high voter turnout, underscoring India's democratic strength. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar commended voters, citing record-breaking participation. Assam and Puducherry exceeded previous records, while Kerala noted impressive engagement. The elections were celebrated as a historic moment for democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:07 IST
Record Voter Turnout Marks Historic 2026 Assembly Elections in India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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With the conclusion of the Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar extended his congratulations to voters from Assam, Puducherry, and Kerala, describing the 2026 elections as a 'historic testimony' for democracies worldwide. He praised the electorate's participation as a significant achievement for India's democratic fabric.

The general elections for the Legislative Assemblies commenced on Thursday at 7 AM and proceeded largely without incident. Remarkably, Assam and Puducherry experienced their highest voter turnout ever, with participation rates reaching 85.38% and 89.83% respectively, thereby surpassing past records set in previous elections.

Kerala witnessed a total voter turnout of 78.03%, with women participating at a higher rate than men. Puducherry emerged with the highest overall turnout, reaching an impressive 89.83%. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside other election officials, ensured robust oversight through live-webcasting across all polling stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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