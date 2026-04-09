Political Clash: Pawan Khera's Bail Hearing Adjourned in Telangana HC
The Telangana High Court has postponed the hearing on Congress leader Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail petition until April 10. Accused of defaming the Assam Chief Minister's wife, Khera faces charges initiated by the Assam government. His lawyer argues political vendetta, while the court evaluates jurisdictional issues regarding his bail request.
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The Telangana High Court postponed a hearing for Congress leader Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea to April 10, following a case by the Assam government. The case concerns Khera's alleged defamation of the Assam Chief Minister's wife.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Khera, argued political vendetta by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration. However, Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia refuted claims of political motive, questioning the jurisdiction of the Telangana High Court in handling the plea.
The charges against Khera include defamation and cheating, among others, prompting an Assam Police team to attempt questioning the leader in Delhi. Meanwhile, Khera continues to request anticipatory bail, adamant about his strong societal ties and refuting accusations of evading justice.
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