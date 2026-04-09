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Kashmir Police Clamp Down on Drug Trade with Property Seizures

In Kashmir, police have seized properties worth over one crore rupees in three separate narcotics-related cases. The properties, including houses and a car, were linked to illegal drug activities, marking a significant move under the NDPS Act to curb the drug trade in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:08 IST
Kashmir Police Clamp Down on Drug Trade with Property Seizures
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  • India

Authorities in Kashmir have taken decisive action against drug trafficking by attaching properties valued at over one crore rupees, according to officials.

In Anantnag district, police seized a residential house and a car, totaling Rs 80 lakh, belonging to Imran Ahmad Wani, an alleged drug peddler, under the NDPS Act.

Similar actions were executed in Shopian district, where properties valued at approximately Rs 25.85 lakh were attached, further highlighting the region's ongoing efforts to dismantle the illegal drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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