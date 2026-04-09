Kashmir Police Clamp Down on Drug Trade with Property Seizures

Authorities in Kashmir have taken decisive action against drug trafficking by attaching properties valued at over one crore rupees, according to officials.

In Anantnag district, police seized a residential house and a car, totaling Rs 80 lakh, belonging to Imran Ahmad Wani, an alleged drug peddler, under the NDPS Act.

Similar actions were executed in Shopian district, where properties valued at approximately Rs 25.85 lakh were attached, further highlighting the region's ongoing efforts to dismantle the illegal drug trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)