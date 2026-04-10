High Voter Turnout Signals Possible Congress Comebacks in 2026 Assembly Elections

With record voter turnouts in the 2026 Assembly elections across Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, Congress leader Rashid Alvi interprets the results as an indication of strong anti-incumbency sentiment. Alvi has voiced confidence that the Congress party is primed to form governments in each of these states.

Alvi remarked that public sentiment is notably shifting towards Congress, especially in Kerala, where even BJP supporters acknowledge the likelihood of a Congress-led government. Alvi also took the opportunity to critique Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of behavior unbefitting of a constitutional office.

The Election Commission of India applauded the elections as historic, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praising the high levels of democratic engagement. Assam's voter turnout hit a record 85.38%, while Puducherry saw 89.83%, both surpassing previous highs. Kerala reported a turnout of 78.03%, with female voter participation notably exceeding that of males in Assam and Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)