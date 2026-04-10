Kanimozhi Criticizes EPS in Fiery Campaign Speech

In a fervent campaign event, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi launched a blistering critique against Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition. Kanimozhi asserted that Palaniswami is gripped by 'election fear and fever,' impairing his ability to effectively perform his political role.

Addressing supporters in Erode, Kanimozhi alleged Palaniswami's daily speeches lacked coherence and accused him of behaving like a 'third-party speaker.' She further suggested that Palaniswami's future may involve a political demotion under BJP influence, should leaders like Amit Shah exert their will.

Kanimozhi also alleged that the AIADMK-BJP alliance poses a threat to Tamil Nadu, with strategic decisions seemingly dictated from New Delhi. She promised that, under DMK's leadership, Erode would benefit from infrastructural developments, including a new classical language park and a flyover to alleviate traffic congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)