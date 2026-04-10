Kanimozhi Criticizes EPS in Fiery Campaign Speech
DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi criticized Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition, Edappadi Palaniswami, during a campaign for DMK candidate S Muthusamy. She accused him of succumbing to 'election fear' and alleged the AIADMK-BJP alliance was detrimental to the state. Kanimozhi touted upcoming DMK projects, emphasizing local developments.
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In a fervent campaign event, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi launched a blistering critique against Edappadi Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition. Kanimozhi asserted that Palaniswami is gripped by 'election fear and fever,' impairing his ability to effectively perform his political role.
Addressing supporters in Erode, Kanimozhi alleged Palaniswami's daily speeches lacked coherence and accused him of behaving like a 'third-party speaker.' She further suggested that Palaniswami's future may involve a political demotion under BJP influence, should leaders like Amit Shah exert their will.
Kanimozhi also alleged that the AIADMK-BJP alliance poses a threat to Tamil Nadu, with strategic decisions seemingly dictated from New Delhi. She promised that, under DMK's leadership, Erode would benefit from infrastructural developments, including a new classical language park and a flyover to alleviate traffic congestion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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