Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam.
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