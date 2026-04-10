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Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:45 IST
Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam.
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Telangana HC grants one week anticipatory bail to Cong leader Pawan Khera in case registered against him in Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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