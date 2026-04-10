Army Jawan Alleges Assault in Political Clash Over PM Remarks
An Army jawan, Vikas Deep, claims he was assaulted by supporters of a Samajwadi Party MLA in Hansemau village after objecting to the legislator's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Police and military have been informed of the incident, which is under investigation.
- Country:
- India
An Army jawan has accused supporters of a Samajwadi Party MLA of assault after he confronted the legislator over comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident occurred at a public meeting in Hansemau village, prompting police to launch an investigation.
Vikas Deep, the soldier who lodged the complaint, has served in the Army for 18 years and is currently on leave. He alleged that he was beaten by the MLA's supporters when he objected and attempted to express his disagreement during the meeting.
The supposed assault led to a police inquiry after gaining attention on social media. The legislator, Suresh Yadav, denied the allegations, stating the jawan disrupted the meeting. The police promised appropriate action following the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Narendra Modi
- Barabanki
- Hansemau
- investigation
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