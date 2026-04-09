Prime Minister Balendra Shah Takes Swift Action Against Minister for Misconduct

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Balendra Shah dismissed Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Dip Kumar Sah, on Thursday for exploiting his position to favor his wife. This decision came just 15 days after the minister took office.

The action was prompted by a recommendation from the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, which accused Sah of breaching the dignity of his position by securing his wife's reappointment to the Health Insurance Board after her term had ended.

The party's central disciplinary commission supported this claim, leading to Shah assuming direct control of the Labour Ministry. Additionally, Health and Population Minister Nisha Mehta was warned for mishandling the case.