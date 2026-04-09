Left Menu

Prime Minister Balendra Shah Takes Swift Action Against Minister for Misconduct

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has dismissed Minister Dip Kumar Sah for abusing his office to benefit his wife. This decision follows the Rastriya Swatantra Party's recommendation after Sah facilitated the reappointment of his wife to a key position. The Prime Minister now oversees the Labour Ministry himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:29 IST
Prime Minister Balendra Shah Takes Swift Action Against Minister for Misconduct
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Balendra Shah dismissed Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Dip Kumar Sah, on Thursday for exploiting his position to favor his wife. This decision came just 15 days after the minister took office.

The action was prompted by a recommendation from the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, which accused Sah of breaching the dignity of his position by securing his wife's reappointment to the Health Insurance Board after her term had ended.

The party's central disciplinary commission supported this claim, leading to Shah assuming direct control of the Labour Ministry. Additionally, Health and Population Minister Nisha Mehta was warned for mishandling the case.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Threatens U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Tensions Surge as Israeli-Lebanese Conflict Threatens U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Global
2
US-India Trade Talks Set to Strengthen Economic Ties

US-India Trade Talks Set to Strengthen Economic Ties

 United States
3
Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters Amid Global Tensions

Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters Amid Global Tensions

 Global
4
BJP Targets Historic Win in West Bengal Polls

BJP Targets Historic Win in West Bengal Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026