Harivansh Nominated to Rajya Sabha: A Return to the Upper House

President Droupadi Murmu has officially nominated Harivansh as a member of the Rajya Sabha in a recent appointment to the Council of States.

The nomination follows the vacancy left by the retirement of former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. This return marks a new chapter for Harivansh after his previous two terms in the Upper House.

Harivansh, 69, who has also served as deputy chairman, will continue to represent Bihar, as confirmed by an official government notification. This move underscores ongoing political dynamics within the Indian parliamentary framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)