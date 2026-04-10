Harivansh Nominated to Rajya Sabha: A Return to the Upper House
President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Harivansh as a member of the Rajya Sabha. His new role fills a vacancy left after the retirement of former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Harivansh, previously the deputy chairman, has completed two terms representing Bihar and will continue his service in the Upper House.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:24 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has officially nominated Harivansh as a member of the Rajya Sabha in a recent appointment to the Council of States.
The nomination follows the vacancy left by the retirement of former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. This return marks a new chapter for Harivansh after his previous two terms in the Upper House.
Harivansh, 69, who has also served as deputy chairman, will continue to represent Bihar, as confirmed by an official government notification. This move underscores ongoing political dynamics within the Indian parliamentary framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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