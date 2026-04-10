Min Aung Hlaing: Navigating Myanmar's Rocky Path to a New Era
Myanmar's new President Min Aung Hlaing aims to mend regional ties and enhance the country's international image. Upholding goals of democracy and peace, he acknowledges challenges ahead while promising strategic plans to boost foreign investment and domestic growth. His presidency follows a contentious coup and ongoing international isolation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:15 IST
Myanmar's recently inaugurated President, Min Aung Hlaing, has underscored the significant challenges his government faces in improving international relations and revamping the nation's image.
In a concise address, the former military leader, known for orchestrating the 2021 coup, emphasized his administration's commitment to democracy and peace despite the hurdles.
Though specifics were sparse, he assured that strategies are in place to attract foreign investment and strengthen ties, particularly with ASEAN, amid ongoing civil unrest and global scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)