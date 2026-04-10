Min Aung Hlaing: Navigating Myanmar's Rocky Path to a New Era

Myanmar's recently inaugurated President, Min Aung Hlaing, has underscored the significant challenges his government faces in improving international relations and revamping the nation's image.

In a concise address, the former military leader, known for orchestrating the 2021 coup, emphasized his administration's commitment to democracy and peace despite the hurdles.

Though specifics were sparse, he assured that strategies are in place to attract foreign investment and strengthen ties, particularly with ASEAN, amid ongoing civil unrest and global scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)