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Myanmar's New President Vows to Tackle Challenges and Strengthen ASEAN Ties

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing acknowledges significant challenges facing his government and vows to prioritize democracy and peace. He pledges to strengthen ties with ASEAN and boost foreign investment. The oath ceremony was marked by the presence of high-ranking officials, with the president aiming for international engagement amid criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:57 IST
Myanmar's New President Vows to Tackle Challenges and Strengthen ASEAN Ties
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's newly sworn-in President Min Aung Hlaing has acknowledged the significant challenges his government faces, pledging to prioritize democracy, peace, and international engagement, particularly with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Speaking in Naypyidaw, he emphasized a focus on foreign investment, agriculture, and strategic long-term development plans.

In his inauguration address, President Min Aung Hlaing stated, 'Myanmar is now well on its way toward democracy, but the new government has a lot of challenges to overcome.' He confirmed the government's priorities of strengthening international relations, specifically with ASEAN, to normalize regional ties.

The inauguration, held at the Union Parliament, saw Min Aung Hlaing's formal swearing in as president, supported by other officials, including vice presidents U Nyo Saw and Nan Ni Ni Aye. This move from military leader to civilian president comes after a controversial election win by the army-backed party, criticized for sustaining military influence.

The 2021 coup and its aftermath have strained Myanmar's regional relations, with ASEAN excluding junta leaders from summits. Amid these tensions, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is visiting Myanmar to attend presidential inaugurations and discuss trade and development cooperation, reinforcing India's commitment to bilateral ties.

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