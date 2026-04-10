IUML Confident in UDF Victory, Abstains from DCM Claim

Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, a prominent IUML leader, announced confidently on Friday that although his party deserves the deputy chief minister's post, they will not seek it should the UDF come to power in Kerala.

The Kerala Assembly elections took place recently, with outcomes for all 140 constituencies set to be revealed on May 4. Thangal, speaking to the press, refuted allegations suggesting IUML candidates campaigned along religious lines, asserting their alignment with party policies and emphasizing the trust minorities have in UDF's protection capabilities.

In a stance echoed by IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, Thangal stressed that the party neither demands the deputy chief minister's position nor intends to engage in negotiations over it. Confidence remains high within IUML ranks regarding a UDF triumph, with the decision of the chief ministerial candidate resting firmly with the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)