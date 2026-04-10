Left Menu

IUML Confident in UDF Victory, Abstains from DCM Claim

IUML leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal stated that while the party deserves the deputy chief minister's post, it would not claim it if the UDF wins in Kerala. Thangal affirmed IUML's commitment to UDF policies, refuting any communal voting allegations, and expressed confidence in UDF's potential victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:54 IST
IUML Confident in UDF Victory, Abstains from DCM Claim
  • Country:
  • India

Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, a prominent IUML leader, announced confidently on Friday that although his party deserves the deputy chief minister's post, they will not seek it should the UDF come to power in Kerala.

The Kerala Assembly elections took place recently, with outcomes for all 140 constituencies set to be revealed on May 4. Thangal, speaking to the press, refuted allegations suggesting IUML candidates campaigned along religious lines, asserting their alignment with party policies and emphasizing the trust minorities have in UDF's protection capabilities.

In a stance echoed by IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, Thangal stressed that the party neither demands the deputy chief minister's position nor intends to engage in negotiations over it. Confidence remains high within IUML ranks regarding a UDF triumph, with the decision of the chief ministerial candidate resting firmly with the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

BJP's UCC Promise Sparks Electoral Battle in Bengal

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

Strengthening Ties: China and North Korea's Strategic Diplomacy

 Global
3
Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Triple Tragedy

Tragic End: Domestic Dispute Leads to Triple Tragedy

 India
4
U.S.-China Relations: Complexity and Challenges

U.S.-China Relations: Complexity and Challenges

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026