Iran's Military Resilience: Decimation or Exaggeration?

Following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and the US, Trump administration officials assert significant blows to Iran's military capabilities, claiming destruction of substantial air defense and naval assets. Yet, there's an understanding that Iran retains some military capacity, capable of defense or potential retaliation.

General Dan Caine reported the US military struck over 13,000 targets, degrading major parts of Iran's air defenses and naval fleet. Despite this, the portrayal that Iran's military is 'decimated' is contested by data indicating ongoing Iranian strikes and operational capabilities.

Further complicating the narrative are Iran's weapons factories, heavily targeted by US and allied forces. The potential for Iran rebuilding its military capacity persists, as demonstrated by its continuous ability to retaliate. Meanwhile, as tensions persist, negotiations are slated in Pakistan among Iran, Israel, and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)