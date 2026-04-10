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Chandy Oommen Criticizes Electoral Roll Revisions for Vote Loss

Congress leader Chandy Oommen expressed disappointment over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, which he claims led to a loss of 10,000 votes in his Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kerala. Despite opposing the SIR and legal efforts, he reports constituents were missing from polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:38 IST
Chandy Oommen Criticizes Electoral Roll Revisions for Vote Loss
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Chandy Oommen has raised an alarm over the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, attributing it to a significant loss of approximately 10,000 votes in Kerala's Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

Oommen, the incumbent MLA from Puthuppally, revealed his concerns during a television interview, stating that many of his supporters discovered their names missing from the voter list upon reaching polling booths. While the Assembly polls were held last Thursday, results are anticipated for May 4, with the LDF aiming for a third term, the UDF seeking a comeback, and the NDA looking to establish a foothold in the state.

Oommen denounced the SIR process as 'exclusive' rather than 'inclusive,' and criticized its allegedly hasty execution. He had initially opposed the revision and even approached the Supreme Court, albeit unsuccessfully. Despite these hurdles, Oommen is optimistic about the UDF's performance in the elections, underscoring his strategic avoidance of campaign hoardings to prevent clashes among political workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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